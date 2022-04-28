Man shot in Colerain Township shows up at UC hospital

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Colerain Township police are investigating after a man with a gunshot wound showed up at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center overnight.

Police determined the shooting occurred at the corner of Pippin and Galbraith roads, according to police spokesman Jim Love.

The shooting was reported by hospital officials just before 2 a.m. Thursday, Hamilton County dispatchers confirm.

Police closed Pippin Road at Galbraith Road for a few hours overnight while they investigated.

They reopened the road by 5 a.m.

