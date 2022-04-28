Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Man shot in Colerain Township shows up at UC hospital

Colerain Township police are investigating after a man with a gunshot wound showed up at the...
Colerain Township police are investigating after a man with a gunshot wound showed up at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center early Thursday.(FOX19 NOW)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 5:10 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Colerain Township police are investigating after a man with a gunshot wound showed up at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center overnight.

Police determined the shooting occurred at the corner of Pippin and Galbraith roads, according to police spokesman Jim Love.

The shooting was reported by hospital officials just before 2 a.m. Thursday, Hamilton County dispatchers confirm.

Police closed Pippin Road at Galbraith Road for a few hours overnight while they investigated.

They reopened the road by 5 a.m.

FOX19 NOW has a crew at the scene and will continue to update this breaking story on air and all our digital platforms.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ariez Dominguez (left), 16, has been in coma for several days following a crash on I-275 on...
Family, friends shave heads in support of comatose Milford sophomore
Calls for school board member to resign after social media posts
Lakota school board member accidentally posts ‘porn’ link while advocating for abstinence
Delrico Peoples is being held at the Hamilton County Justice Center on unrelated charges. Last...
Murder case dismissed after Cincinnati police detective finds gun during jury selection
A Cincinnati police officer was hurt in a crash on duty in Evanston early Wednesday and taken...
Cincinnati officer hospitalized in early morning crash; police search for suspect
Michael McIntosh (left) and Petey Greene (right)
Man who killed Newport basketball star to be released from prison

Latest News

First Alert Video Update
Frank's Thursday First Alert Forecast
Calls for school board member to resign after social media posts
Lakota school board member accidentally posts ‘porn’ link while advocating for abstinence
Ahmad Gardner
Special Sauce: Ahmad Gardner could make UC history in the draft
Overnight Forecast Update
Overnight Forecast Update