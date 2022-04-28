Man who stole Mike Moustakas’ World Series and AL championship rings sentenced to 3 years

CINCINNATI (ENQUIRER) - The man who last year stole Cincinnati Reds player Mike Moustakas’ World Series and American League Championship Series rings from his car has been sentenced to three years in prison, according to court documents obtained from the Cincinnati Enquirer.

Casey Zang, 23, pleaded guilty last month in Hamilton County Common Pleas Court to a theft charge. As part of the plea, Zang agreed to the three-year sentence.

The theft happened the morning of Aug. 25, 2021, in the Reds players’ parking lot on Joe Nuxhall Way.

Zang had been released from prison earlier that month, records show, after serving three years for burglary. He was living at a homeless shelter, the records say.

Officials said Zang climbed the fence surrounding the parking lot and stole the championship rings, along with two watches. The estimated value of the items was $150,000.

Everything you need to know about the Royals 2015 World Series Champs rings. #Crowned #ForeverRoyal pic.twitter.com/Kg2w5sSmv6 — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) April 5, 2016

Police were able to identify Zang through surveillance video.

He was sentenced April 13, according to the Enquirer.

Moustakas received the rings as a member of the Kansas City Royals for their championship season in 2015.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 Enquirer. All rights reserved.