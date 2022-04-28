Contests
Nevada Democrats want solid plan after Title 42

By Peter Zampa
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 3:58 PM EDT
WASHINGTON (Gray DC) -

A Trump-era public health order is causing division on Capitol Hill. The Biden administration announced it wants to rollback Title 42 by May 23, which allowed for the expulsion of migrants because of COVID-19. Nevada lawmakers say the administration needs a plan to deal with an inevitable influx of migrants to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas was on Capitol Hill this week pitching that plan.

“We expect migrant levels to increase,” said Mayorkas during a hearing.

The administration and progressive Democrats argue it is time for the Trump-era Center for Disease Control policy to end, saying it is no longer necessary for COVID reasons and is being used simply to stop immigration.

As for what comes after Title 42 is lifted, the administration released a six pillar plan to devote more resources to the border, enforce existing laws, speed up processing, and more. But for a permanent fix to the immigration situation, Mayorkas argues that needs to come from Capitol Hill.

“We inherited a broken and dismantled system that is already under strain...only Congress can fix this,” said Mayorkas.

Senator Jacky Rosen (D-Nevada) and a growing number of Democrats say this policy should not be lifted until a strong plan is in place. She says she is glad the administration put one forward, but she still has questions.

“How do we keep our border secure and safe, and how do we make sure there’s a good asylum process? We still have COVID, and there’s many other issues,’ said Rosen.

Rep. Mark Amodei (R-NV) says Title 42 should not be lifted. He argues there are still health concerns that Title 42 helps alleviate.

“It’s had a big impact in Nevada over the past two years, and we need not to ignore any potential health issues that we can avoid through reasonable precaution,” said Amodei.

A number of state attorneys general are moving to block lifting the order. A federal judge in Louisiana is expected to file a restraining order, and if it comes, the Biden administration says it will comply.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

