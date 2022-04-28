New CAIR’s report claims Islamophobia reached record high this past year

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The newly released study from the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) claims Islamophobia has reached a record high across the nation with more than 6,700 civil rights complaints made in the past year.

The study, which was called “Still Suspect: The Impact of Structural Islamophobia,” included the alleged racial assault on an Uber driver last June.

Abdelkadre Ahmat had a frightening encounter last year in June while he was driving for Uber.

He was reportedly dropping off his passenger Michael Winterman in Covington. During that time, Ahmat says Winterman became belligerent and started attacking him before getting out of the car.

“I was literally going, recording and going around my car and he [Winterman] was chasing me,” Ahmat recalls. “He just reached out and hit me in the shoulder and that’s when he fell.”

That was just one attack that happened out of thousands last year, according to Amina Barhumi the Acting Executive Director for CAIR Ohio.

She says on average, they are getting a call a day involving a discrimination complaint.

“The increase is unfortunate,” says Barhumi. “I would say some of it in part is due to Muslims being aware that their rights, that they have rights.”

According to the report, the largest complaints CAIR received involved immigration and travel-related issues with 2,823 incidents reported. 745 workplace discrimination complaints, 553 denial of public accommodation complaints, 679 law enforcement and government overreach complaints, 308 hate and bias incidents related complaints, 278 complaints about over-incarceration rights, 177 complaints about school incidents, 56 anti-BDS free speech complaints and 1,101 general complaints.

“If you’re facing discrimination from your employer, this impacts your livelihood and your ability to be able to provide for your family,” says Barhumi. “If you are intimidated at school this prevents you from feeling safe in an education environment.”

Barhumi says in order to combat Islamophobia, it must be documented, and offenders have to be held accountable.

“We can’t do that without the ability of everyone else to ensure and acknowledge that this even exists because oftentimes that is our biggest challenge,” Barhumi explains.

The Acting Executive Director for CAIR says while most complaints are kept anonymous, Ahmat’s willingness to speak out last year in Covington helped bring awareness and an arrest.

