‘Pets in Paris’ for SPCA Cincinnati’s 20th annual Fur Ball Gala
By Ethan Emery
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 4:29 PM EDT
SHARONVILLE, Ohio (WXIX) - On Saturday at 6:30 p.m., the SPCA is hosting its 20th annual Fur Ball Gala, and this year’s theme is “Pets in Paris.”

This popularity in the community shows as the event is already sold out.

Mike Retzlaff, President and CEO of SPCA Cincinnati, said, “it has been our largest fundraiser for over 20 years and each year it seems to get better and better, more traction, more people attending and more items to bid on, more sponsors, etc., etc., so this is going to be a fun year.”

The items you can bid on aren’t just exclusively for those in attendance at the Fur Ball Gala, because for the last three years, SPCA Cincinnati has offered the silent auction to everyone.

All you have to do is sign up on the events section of their website.

There are surprises to be expected at the Gala, but what is known of the event is that there will be a fashion show and adoptable animals will even get dressed up for the event.

Additionally, guests will enjoy an open bar, appetizers and a dinner, and a raffle. The raffle is limited to 500 buyers, and the deadline is midnight of the night of April 28-29.

This is all for one cause - to help cats and dogs in the Tri-State, which Retzlaff says will stay local and every donation goes a long way.

On average, this fundraiser brings over $375,000, which sounds like a lot, but for each cat and dog, it costs at least $175 for shots, food, etc., so it adds up quickly.

“I have so much fun attending, talking to donors, people attending the event,” Retzlaff adds. “They’re all there to support animals and help the animals that we care for so it’s a win-win for everyone in the community.”

Even if you can’t make the event or are not participating in the event, Retzlaff encourages donations and says that it stays in Cincinnati.

