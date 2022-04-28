Police: Father charged after 5-year-old shoots self in Middletown
Investigators believe the shooting was an accident.
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 10:33 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - The father of a 5-year-old boy faces charges Wednesday night after the boy shot himself.
Middletown police and fire crews responded to a home on 10th Avenue around 7:11 p.m. on a report of a gunshot wound.
Officers found the 5-year-old with a gunshot wound to the leg, according to police.
EMS transported him to Atrium Medical Center. No word on his condition.
Investigators say the boy was playing with a gun he’d found in his father’s bedroom. They believe the shooting was an accident.
The boy’s father, Fernando Enamorado, 31, is charged with endangering children.
