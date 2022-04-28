Police: Father charged after 5-year-old shoots self in Middletown

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - The father of a 5-year-old boy faces charges Wednesday night after the boy shot himself.

Middletown police and fire crews responded to a home on 10th Avenue around 7:11 p.m. on a report of a gunshot wound.

Officers found the 5-year-old with a gunshot wound to the leg, according to police.

EMS transported him to Atrium Medical Center. No word on his condition.

Investigators say the boy was playing with a gun he’d found in his father’s bedroom. They believe the shooting was an accident.

The boy’s father, Fernando Enamorado, 31, is charged with endangering children.

Fernando Enamorado (Middletown Police Department)

