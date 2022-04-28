Contests
Police: Father charged after 5-year-old shoots self in Middletown

Investigators believe the shooting was an accident.
(CBS46)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 10:33 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - The father of a 5-year-old boy faces charges Wednesday night after the boy shot himself.

Middletown police and fire crews responded to a home on 10th Avenue around 7:11 p.m. on a report of a gunshot wound.

Officers found the 5-year-old with a gunshot wound to the leg, according to police.

EMS transported him to Atrium Medical Center. No word on his condition.

Investigators say the boy was playing with a gun he’d found in his father’s bedroom. They believe the shooting was an accident.

The boy’s father, Fernando Enamorado, 31, is charged with endangering children.

Fernando Enamorado
Fernando Enamorado(Middletown Police Department)

