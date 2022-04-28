St. Vincent de Paul to distribute fans, AC units

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - St. Vincent de Paul will begin distributing fans and accepting applications for A/C units starting Monday, May 2.

Box fans will be available beginning at 4:30 p.m. on Monday, May 2 at the Neyer Outreach Center at 1146 Bank Street, on a first-come, first-served basis. The distribution will last until 6:30 p.m. or until supply runs out.

For those who cannot attend Monday’s distribution event, fans will be available starting Friday, May 6 on a walk-up basis during normal operating hours at the Neyer Outreach Center.

To be eligible to receive a fan, you must live in Hamilton County, bring a photo ID, and have not received a fan from SVDP last year.

Each summer, SVDP also distributes a limited number of A/C units to the elderly or those with a medical need (including families with children who have a medical need).

Applications to receive an A/C unit will be open starting Monday, May 2.

The distribution event on May 2 is for fans only.

