Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

UPDATE: I-71 South in Henry Co. to remain closed through evening rush hour

(WAVE News)
By Dustin Vogt and Charles Gazaway
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 11:05 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PENDLETON, Ky. (WAVE) - After a fiery multi-vehicle accident last night, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says the southbound lanes of Interstate 71 in Henry County will remain closed through the evening rush hour.

The accident happened around 9:30 p.m. south of Pendleton near the 26 mile marker, according to Kentucky State Police.

The crash originally closed all lanes of traffic, but northbound traffic was resumed overnight. Officials expect southbound lanes to be closed until the midday hours.

Detours have been established using U.S. 42 to the Gene Snyder Freeway (I-265) to I-71 South.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Calls for school board member to resign after social media posts
Lakota school board member accidentally posts ‘porn’ link while advocating for abstinence
Ariez Dominguez (left), 16, has been in coma for several days following a crash on I-275 on...
Family, friends shave heads in support of comatose Milford sophomore
Delrico Peoples is being held at the Hamilton County Justice Center on unrelated charges. Last...
Murder case dismissed after Cincinnati police detective finds gun during jury selection
A Cincinnati police officer was hurt in a crash on duty in Evanston early Wednesday and taken...
Cincinnati officer hospitalized in early morning crash; police search for suspect
Michael McIntosh (left) and Petey Greene (right)
Man who killed Newport basketball star to be released from prison

Latest News

Aleksey Koloskov
Man confesses to killing woman in 2013 in Cincinnati, dumping body on I-75 in NKY
The zoo said it's transforming Bear Hill.
Black bears, sea otters coming to Cincinnati Zoo next summer
A 67-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a crash Wednesday in Clermont County’s Miami Township,...
67-year-old motorcyclist killed in Clermont County crash
Cincinnati Reds legend Pete Rose led the Guitar Smash at the Hard Rock Casino grand opening.
Hard Rock Casino hosting roast of Pete Rose