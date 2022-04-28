Contests
Video shows large police response to stabbing at Kings Island Camp Cedar

Video shows troopers arriving at Kings Island Camp Cedar for reported stabbing
By Jennifer Edwards Baker, Ken Brown and Amber Jayanth
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 5:00 PM EDT
MASON, Ohio (WXIX) - Ohio State Highway Patrol has released video from the moments troopers arrived at Kings Island Camp Cedar for reports that someone had been stabbed.

Tudor Lazar, 39, of Tukwila, Washington, was taken into custody shortly after deputies responded to the camp off Kings Island Drive around 10:30 p.m. April 23, according to the Warren County Sheriff’s Office. He was arrested there for felonious assault, the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office says deputies were called to the campground for a “large fight,” including a stabbing.

Lazar was the only person arrested, and the person stabbed is expected to recover, the sheriff’s office confirmed. The sheriff’s office said they do not expect additional arrests or charges to be made.

As law enforcement arrives, a person is heard in the video yelling, “please arrest him.”

>> Man arrested in stabbing at Kings Island Cedar brawl <<

Radio traffic indicates a male was “covered in blood with a wound into his neck.”

Four others were hurt, mostly bumps and bruises, according to the sheriff’s office.

The incident remains under investigation. Sheriff’s officials have not said yet what they think sparked the dispute and stabbing.

Lazar was booked into the Warren County Jail at 12:17 a.m. April 24 and is currently held in lieu of a $100,000 cash bond.

“We are aware of an altercation between multiple parties at Camp Cedar on Saturday evening that resulted in injuries. It is an active investigation, and we are fully cooperating with local law enforcement. All inquiries should be directed to the Warren County Sheriff’s Department,” Camp Cedar said in a statement Sunday.

Two people, who said they witnessed what happened at the campground, talked with FOX19 NOW on Monday.

Pyper Jaggers and her boyfriend Thomas Young were staying at the cabin next door. Jaggers says when they went out to help, there was a bit of a language barrier.

“The lady was like, ‘he got stabbed in the neck, in the neck,’” Jaggers recalled. “That was all I knew and there was just people screaming, yelling, fighting. I was telling my friend you need to tell the police to hurry.”

While Jaggers says she tried to get some children away from the situation, Young, who is training to become a firefighter, tried to jump in and help the victim.

“He’s distraught, he’s panicking,” Young described. “He’s yelling at me and thinks I’m the police, he’s yelling at me, ‘he’s getting away, go get him,’ of course, I don’t have the authority to do that.”

Witnesses speak out after brawl leads to stabbing at Camp Cedar

