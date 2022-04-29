Contests
Arbor Day in Cincinnati - planting trees with CPS students

Arbor Day encourages people to plant trees and celebrate nature
By Ethan Emery
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 4:32 PM EDT
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - After an Arbor Day ceremony that featured the Vice Mayor of Cincinnati, Cincinnati city councils members, Board of Park commissioners, Cincinnati Urban Forestry board members, and students from Hays Porter School, city employees and students got to work.

A total of 29 trees were planted, 19 on Clark Street and 10 on John Street, all in an effort to increase the canopy of trees in the city of Cincinnati.

Jacob Edwards, Urban Forestry Specialist for the South District in the city of Cincinnati, said, “they [planting trees] improve the air quality in the area, they increase property values, they help with climate change, and they help with people who have asthma, problems like that, so anytime we can put in trees, it’ll help everybody - the neighbors, the people living here - everyone.”

As of 2020, the West End canopy of trees was at 15 percent, and the goal for the city of Cincinnati is 25 percent.

People who live in Cincinnati can help the city’s planting efforts. Folks who are interested in having a tree on their property within the city are encouraged to call (513) 861-9070 to speak with a district forester to help with recommendations, times to plant, etc. during the spring and fall months.

Edwards adds that planting trees is very important to him and, “[His] whole goal in [his] career is to start planting these young trees - [he] may never know what these can eventually turn into before [he] retire[s], but being able to create something sustainable for the future generations is what’s important for [him] and the city.”

