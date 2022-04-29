Baby formula shortage raises fears for Lebanon mom

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A recent recall from a major manufacturer of baby formula has led to a formula shortage across the country, and families in the Tri-State are feeling it as well.

The supply shortage following the recall from Abbott Labs has led to skyrocketing prices that many can’t afford. The situation has left parents like Lebanon’s Kimberly Ponsock in a lurch.

“We, like, literally couldn’t find any for her, and we almost ran out at one point,” Ponsock said Thursday.

Ponsock’s daughter, Ryann, was born three weeks early, meaning she needs a specific kind of formula. Members of the family regularly drive across the region looking for it.

“My cousin lives in Mississippi,” Ponsock said, “and she actually had to mail it up to us.”

During the first week of April, 31 percent of infant formulas went out of stock. Some stores are even instilling quantity restrictions as prices continue to climb.

“It was like four cans for $150,” Ponsock said, “and a can only lasts like a week.”

Ponsock explains Ryann’s doctor is concerned because she’s lost weight. Doctors want her to eat more, but Ponsock is concerned she’ll run out of formula. It’s a risk she can’t afford.

“It’s kind of scary because I can’t just switch her to a new formula and expect it to be ok, because formula is a little rough on baby’s stomachs, and immediately switching them to something else could hurt her,” she said.

Some places, like Old St. Mary’s Pregnancy Center, are offering formula free of charge for parents that need it.

“When you change your diet—think of an adult changing their diet—sometimes it really messes up your system,” said Martha Hanna, a volunteer at the center.

Martha says they have formula as well as baby clothes and other essentials.

“There are people that are here to help you and that care about you,” Hanna said.

Find out more about the Old St. Mary’s Pregnancy Center here.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.