Flying Pig Marathon: Road closures, schedule, forecast

By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 9:08 AM EDT|Updated: Apr. 29, 2022 at 7:18 AM EDT
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The 24th annual Flying Pig Marathon is back this weekend, April 29-May 1.

Some roads already are closed as events begin Friday morning.

Here’s what you need to know:

Flying Pig Forecast

FRIDAY, APRIL 29TH

  • P&G Health and Fitness Expo at the Duke Energy Convention Center is 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.
  • The Fifty West Mile goes off at 7 p.m. along Mehring Way. The Post Race Party goes until 10 p.m. at Smale Park.

SATURDAY, APRIL 30TH

  • The Toyota 10K at 7 a.m. The Family Fun Festival starts at 7:30 a.m. at Smale Park, then the Tri-State Running Company 5K goes off at 9 a.m.

SUNDAY, MAY 1

  • The Flying Pig Marathon powered by P&G at 6:30 a.m. along Elm Street by Paul Brown Stadium. That includes the Paycor Half Marathon and the CityDash 4-person relay. Celebrate your accomplishment at the Michelob Ultra Victory Party at Smale Park, running from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m.

For more information, visit http://www.flyingpigmarathon.com/

ROAD CLOSURES

Roads around downtown Cincinnati will close the weekend of the Flying Pig. Organizers are encouraging those participating or attending to download Waze to implement road closures and provide more accurate directions.

The app is free to download and is available in Google Play or the App Store.

You can also see a full list of road closures here.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

