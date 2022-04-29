Flying Pig Marathon: Road closures, schedule, forecast

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The 24th annual Flying Pig Marathon is back this weekend, April 29-May 1.

Some roads already are closed as events begin Friday morning.

Here’s what you need to know:

Flying Pig Forecast

Good morning and happy Friday!! The #FlyingPig kicks off this weekend - we’re bringing you everything you need to know about the weekend races all morning long on @FOX19 🐷🏃🏾‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/csUgd7Rhde — Morgan Parrish (@MorganParrishTV) April 29, 2022

FRIDAY, APRIL 29TH

P&G Health and Fitness Expo at the Duke Energy Convention Center is 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The Fifty West Mile goes off at 7 p.m. along Mehring Way. The Post Race Party goes until 10 p.m. at Smale Park.

SATURDAY, APRIL 30TH

The Toyota 10K at 7 a.m. The Family Fun Festival starts at 7:30 a.m. at Smale Park, then the Tri-State Running Company 5K goes off at 9 a.m.

SUNDAY, MAY 1

The Flying Pig Marathon powered by P&G at 6:30 a.m. along Elm Street by Paul Brown Stadium. That includes the Paycor Half Marathon and the CityDash 4-person relay. Celebrate your accomplishment at the Michelob Ultra Victory Party at Smale Park, running from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m.

For more information, visit http://www.flyingpigmarathon.com/

Rain chances this weekend, will not be a wash out. Anything Saturday morning expect some light showers, but we should get most things done. @RunFlyingPig on Sunday will be dry, rain & storms will be with us up to 5am then push east by the start of the race at 6:30am. @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/NQDsznxYDS — Frank Marzullo (@FOX19Frank) April 29, 2022

The window for stronger or possible severe thunderstorm, looks to be 11pm Saturday to 6am Sunday. This will be quick but some gusty wind and severe storm will be possible. As of now we have storms east as the @RunFlyingPig kicks off. I would wait before putting up tents. pic.twitter.com/rkw26O8NVo — Frank Marzullo (@FOX19Frank) April 29, 2022

ROAD CLOSURES

Roads around downtown Cincinnati will close the weekend of the Flying Pig. Organizers are encouraging those participating or attending to download Waze to implement road closures and provide more accurate directions.

The app is free to download and is available in Google Play or the App Store.

You can also see a full list of road closures here.

