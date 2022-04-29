Contests
'Great number' of possible victims after police find skimmers at Loveland gas station

The US Secret Service is involved in the investigation.
Skimmers police found at a gas station in Loveland.
Skimmers police found at a gas station in Loveland.(Loveland Police Department)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 5:14 PM EDT
LOVELAND, Ohio (WXIX) - A police investigation is underway into credit card skimmers found Friday at a gas station in Loveland.

The investigation began when a person contacted the police department about fraudulent charges on her card. She suspected they happened at the Mobil gas station on 106 West Loveland Ave, according to a police statement (see map below.)

Officers went to the gas station and found skimmers on the first and third pumps. They say the skimmers appear to have been installed for around a week but it could have been longer.

“Due to the amount of vehicular traffic on West Loveland Avenue,” a police spokesperson said, “it’s possible that a great number of citizens may be affected by these skimmers.”

The United States Secret Service also responded and collected the skimmer devices for their investigation. Per Loveland police, the USSS specializes in wire and technological fraud.

Police offered the following advice for customers:

  • Inspect security seals on gas pumps to make sure they are intact before inserting your credit/debit card;
  • If the seals are broken, contact a store attendant; and
  • Regularly monitor your credit/debit card statements daily to check for fraudulent charges.

If you believe you’ve been impacted by the skimmers, you’re urged to contact Loveland Police Officer Michael Wright at 513.677.7000.

