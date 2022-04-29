Contests
‘Hell on earth’ situation: 17 dogs rescued from Richland County home

By Chris Anderson
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 5:42 AM EDT
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Humane society officials rescued 17 full-sized dogs from “deplorable” and “uninhabitable living conditions” inside of a Richland County home on Thursday.

Crates filled with up to three dogs each were found in the basement of the home as the canines sat in “pee and poop-soaked” woodchips, according to the Humane Society of Richland County.

Some of the rescued dogs were diagnosed with skin issues, tumors, and other medical needs after they were safely removed.

“The bright side is that the lives of 17 dogs will be infinitely better, thanks to the concerned person who called and alerted us to this ‘Hell on earth’ situation,” the Humane Society of Richland County shared on social media.

Officials are asking for donations of canned dog food, soft treats, paper towels, newspapers, or money to assist with the care of the 17 dogs.

