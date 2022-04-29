Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Justice Department files challenge to Alabama transgender law

The Justice Department filed a motion seeking to intervene in an ongoing lawsuit challenging...
The Justice Department filed a motion seeking to intervene in an ongoing lawsuit challenging the law as unconstitutional and seeking to block it from taking effect on May 8.(Source: Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 7:53 PM EDT|Updated: Apr. 29, 2022 at 8:16 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — The U.S. Department of Justice on Friday challenged an Alabama law making it a felony for doctors to treat transgender people under age 19 with puberty-blockers and hormones to help affirm their new gender identity.

The Justice Department filed a motion seeking to intervene in an ongoing lawsuit challenging the law as unconstitutional and seeking to block it from taking effect on May 8.

The action comes after the department sent a letter to all 50 state attorneys general warning that blocking transgender and nonbinary youth from receiving gender-affirming care could be an infringement of federal constitutional protections.

Doctors and others would face up to 10 years in prison for violating the Alabama law. Trans kids and parents have said Alabama is trying to ban what they consider necessary, and sometimes life-saving care for them.

“The law discriminates against transgender minors by unjustifiably denying them access to certain forms of medically necessary care,” the complaint states. “As a result of S.B. 184, medical professionals, parents, and minors old enough to make their own medical decisions are forced to choose between forgoing medically necessary procedures and treatments or facing criminal prosecution.”

Alabama Republicans who supported the law have maintained it is needed to protect children.

Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall said Friday that the “Biden Administration has chosen to prioritize leftist politics at the expense of Alabama’s children.”

“As we will show in this case, DOJ’s assertion that these treatments are ‘medically necessary’ is ideologically-driven disinformation. The science and common sense are on Alabama’s side. We will win this fight to protect our children,” Marshall said in a statement.

Four families with transgender children, two doctors and a member of the clergy filed a lawsuit challenging the Alabama law as an unconstitutional violation of equal protection and free speech rights and an intrusion into parental decisions. U.S. District Judge Liles Burke has scheduled a May 5 hearing on a request for a restraining order or preliminary injunction to stop Alabama officials from enforcing the law while the court challenge goes forward.

Sarah Warbelow, legal director for the Human Rights Campaign, a LGBTQ advocacy group, said they are, “encouraged to see the Department of Justice weigh in on this law that so severely interferes in the lives of Alabama families.”

“Parents want to do what’s best for their children, but SB 184 strips some Alabama parents of that ability by imposing criminal penalties for providing critically important and established medical care for their transgender children,” Warbelow said in a statement.

Alabama is among several states with Republican-controlled legislatures that have advanced bills regarding transgender youth and LGBTQ issues.

The Alabama law is the furthest reaching and the first to criminalize the treatments. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott had ordered the state’s child welfare agency to investigate as abuse reports of gender-confirming care for kids. Arkansas also banned gender-affirming medications, but that law has been blocked from taking effect.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wynonna Judd, left, and Naomi Judd arrive at the CMT Music Awards on Monday, April 11, 2022, at...
Naomi Judd, of Grammy-winning duo The Judds, dies at 76
Police were at the scene of a fatal accident in Greenhills Saturday morning.
Woman killed, 1 seriously injured in Greenhills crash, police say
Skimmers police found at a gas station in Loveland.
‘Great number’ of possible victims after police find skimmers at Loveland gas station
George F. Washington, 59, has been found.
KY troopers find missing Grant County man
Goshen School Board president resigns; confronted by 'predator catchers' in IN
Text messages show school board’s reaction to president appearing in child sex sting video

Latest News

FILE - Sen. Bob Krueger meets with people at the San Antonio Council for International Visitors...
Robert Krueger, ex-Texas congressman and diplomat, dies at 86
Ukrainian officials have said that up to 1,000 civilians are living with soldiers beneath a...
Evacuations underway in Mariupol; Pelosi visits Ukraine
Shyla Heidelburg, 25, was arrested and charged with child neglect after a child was found...
Woman charged with child neglect after 3-year-old found sleeping on sidewalk
The Judds - Naomi and Wynonna Judd
Judds, Ray Charles to be inducted into Country Hall of Fame
Hollywood actress and UNHCR Goodwill Ambassador Angelina Jolie visits a boarding school and a...
WATCH: Angelina Jolie visits children at boarding school in Ukraine