Kings Island turns 50: A look at the amusement park throughout the decades

MASON, Ohio (WXIX) - Kings Island is officially 50 years old.

Take a look back through the decades with these photos of the legendary amusement park.

The amusement park opens Friday at 9 a.m. to begin a day-long birthday celebration.

The celebration will end this evening with a one-time-only fireworks show at 10 p.m. that pays tribute to the first five decades of the amusement park’s history.

Returning this season are the popular Halloween Haunt and WinterFest events.

More 2022 events:

The Golden Celebration (Begins Saturday, May 28) Don’t miss the kickoff of our summer-long Golden Celebration featuring brand new entertainment highlighting Kings Island’s history.

Soak City Water Park Opening Weekend (May 28-29) Soak City Water Park opens for Kings Island’s 2022 season on Memorial Day weekend and will be open daily through Aug. 21 and weekends Aug. 27-28 and Sept. 3-5.

Independence Day Fireworks (Sunday, July 3) In honor of Independence Day, Kings Island will light up the sky with one of the largest and most impressive fireworks displays in the Cincinnati area.

Fall and Winter Events (September – December) The 2022 season also will feature the return of Kings Island’s popular fall events, Halloween Haunt and Tricks And Treats Fall Fest, in September and October, and WinterFest in November and December.

