Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

NKY neighbor catches thief on cam stealing from home next door

By Ken Baker
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 10:34 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDEPENDENCE, Ky. (WXIX) - Police are relying on a neighbor’s quick thinking and camera skills in tracking down a suspect they say stole from a Northern Kentucky home in broad daylight.

It happened early Wednesday morning at a home on Chambersburg Drive in Independence, Ky.

The neighbor, who asked not to be identified, sets the stage: “People are coming and going. It’s 7:30 in the morning. There are kids getting on the bus. There’s people leaving for work.”

At a certain point she noticed a man driving slowly through the neighborhood. Then she says he backed up into the driveway beside hers and started loading up items. She quickly texted the homeowners to see whether they knew who he was.

“They messaged me back and let me know that he was not supposed to be there taking things that were not set out for trash, not set out for scrap,” she said.

Police say the man got away with scrap metal including copper pipes and a window air conditioning unit, all of which the owner was planning to recycle for cash.

The man is still at-large. Police say they have solid evidence thanks to the woman’s pictures.

“Kudos to this lady,” said Independence Police Officer George Kreutzjans. “She was very observant, not afraid to call. She was very much concerned for her neighbor like she was herself.”

Police say what this neighbor did for another is something they would like to see more.

“If you see it, call at the very least,” Kreutzjans said. “You’re passing along information that can help us down the road.”

Police are now asking for help identifying this suspect and the vehicle he’s driving, believed to be an orange Ford pickup or possibly a Mazda.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Calls for school board member to resign after social media posts
Lakota school board member accidentally posts ‘porn’ link while advocating for abstinence
Tiffany Carr, 29.
Woman charged with murder after beating man with his own cane
Trevor Bauer
Former Reds pitcher suspended from baseball for 2 years
Norwood couple finds man in basement who says he soiled himself
Norwood couple finds soiled stranger dwelling in their basement
Cincinnati police are investigating after they say two victims from separate shootings showed...
Cincinnati shooting victims show up at hospital overnight

Latest News

FOX19 NOW at 7 a.m.
FOX19 NOW at 7 a.m.
Desmond Ridder
UC’s Ridder among Bearcats selected on second day of NFL Draft
Goshen School Board president resigns; confronted by 'predator catchers' in IN
Text messages show school board’s reaction to president appearing in child sex sting video
Showers from Time-To-Time This Weekend
Showers from Time-To-Time This Weekend
Vandalism caught on cam at a Hamilton home.
34 cut tires, ongoing vandalism has family baffled in Hamilton