NKY neighbor catches thief on cam stealing from home next door

INDEPENDENCE, Ky. (WXIX) - Police are relying on a neighbor’s quick thinking and camera skills in tracking down a suspect they say stole from a Northern Kentucky home in broad daylight.

It happened early Wednesday morning at a home on Chambersburg Drive in Independence, Ky.

The neighbor, who asked not to be identified, sets the stage: “People are coming and going. It’s 7:30 in the morning. There are kids getting on the bus. There’s people leaving for work.”

At a certain point she noticed a man driving slowly through the neighborhood. Then she says he backed up into the driveway beside hers and started loading up items. She quickly texted the homeowners to see whether they knew who he was.

“They messaged me back and let me know that he was not supposed to be there taking things that were not set out for trash, not set out for scrap,” she said.

Police say the man got away with scrap metal including copper pipes and a window air conditioning unit, all of which the owner was planning to recycle for cash.

The man is still at-large. Police say they have solid evidence thanks to the woman’s pictures.

“Kudos to this lady,” said Independence Police Officer George Kreutzjans. “She was very observant, not afraid to call. She was very much concerned for her neighbor like she was herself.”

Police say what this neighbor did for another is something they would like to see more.

“If you see it, call at the very least,” Kreutzjans said. “You’re passing along information that can help us down the road.”

Police are now asking for help identifying this suspect and the vehicle he’s driving, believed to be an orange Ford pickup or possibly a Mazda.

