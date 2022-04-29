Police investigating two separate shootings in OTR

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police are investigating two separate shootings that happened in OTR on Wednesday.

Police said there is no evidence right now to link the shootings.

The first shooting was around 6:45 in the 1300 block of Vine Street. Police said there were multiple shots fired, but no reported victims.

Surveillance video captured a male suspect wearing all black with a black face mask. He fired his gun at an unknown target and then fled the scene on foot.

The second incident happened less than an hour later around 7:30 p.m. near 12th and Broadway.

Investigators believe a dispute between two juveniles led up to the shooting.

Surveillance video from inside a business shows a teen pull a gun out and run outside. Seconds later, you can hear gunfire.

Police said a 17-year-old male victim was shot in the foot.

“Certainly the thing of concern especially with the weather breaking... people know the past issues we have had in the summer. So we want to make sure we are doing everything possible so its clear to the public that anyone participating in gun violence is not tolerated,” Capt. Matthew Hammer said.

If you have any information on either of the shootings you’re asked to contact CrimeStoppers at 513-350-3040.

