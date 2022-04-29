Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Police investigating two separate shootings in OTR

By Kim Schupp
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 2:52 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police are investigating two separate shootings that happened in OTR on Wednesday.

Police said there is no evidence right now to link the shootings.

The first shooting was around 6:45 in the 1300 block of Vine Street. Police said there were multiple shots fired, but no reported victims.

Surveillance video captured a male suspect wearing all black with a black face mask. He fired his gun at an unknown target and then fled the scene on foot.

The second incident happened less than an hour later around 7:30 p.m. near 12th and Broadway.

Investigators believe a dispute between two juveniles led up to the shooting.

Surveillance video from inside a business shows a teen pull a gun out and run outside. Seconds later, you can hear gunfire.

Police said a 17-year-old male victim was shot in the foot.

“Certainly the thing of concern especially with the weather breaking... people know the past issues we have had in the summer. So we want to make sure we are doing everything possible so its clear to the public that anyone participating in gun violence is not tolerated,” Capt. Matthew Hammer said.

If you have any information on either of the shootings you’re asked to contact CrimeStoppers at 513-350-3040.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wynonna Judd, left, and Naomi Judd arrive at the CMT Music Awards on Monday, April 11, 2022, at...
Naomi Judd, of Grammy-winning duo The Judds, dies at 76
Police were at the scene of a fatal accident in Greenhills Saturday morning.
Woman killed, 1 seriously injured in Greenhills crash, police say
Skimmers police found at a gas station in Loveland.
‘Great number’ of possible victims after police find skimmers at Loveland gas station
George F. Washington, 59, has been found.
KY troopers find missing Grant County man
Police were at the scene of a fatal car accident on I-71 South near the MLK Jr. exit.
Woman killed in wrong-way crash on I-71 South, police say

Latest News

Flying Pig is back after a 6-month turnaround.
Flying Pig returns after 6-month turnaround
Flying Pig returns after 6-month turnaround
Flying Pig returns after 6-month turnaround
Rookwood Pottery hosts open house
Rookwood Pottery hosts open house
Bengals, Bearcats win big during NFL Draft weekend
Bengals, Bearcats win big during NFL Draft weekend
Grace McCarron wins the women's race in the Flying Pig Marathon.
Zac Holtkamp, Grace McCarron win Flying Pig Marathon