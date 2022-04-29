Pedestrian injured in Over-the-Rhine crash
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 8:14 PM EDT
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Police are investigating a crash with serious injuries in Over-the-Rhine Thursday evening.
It happened sometime shortly before 8 p.m. on West Liberty Street between Vine and Race streets (see map below.)
West Liberty was closed for around an hour before reopening at 9 p.m.
A man in his 60s was transported to the hospital with facial fractures and head trauma. He is expected to recover.
Officers at the scene say he was hit by a green truck while he was walking across the street.
