Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Pedestrian injured in Over-the-Rhine crash

By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 8:14 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Police are investigating a crash with serious injuries in Over-the-Rhine Thursday evening.

It happened sometime shortly before 8 p.m. on West Liberty Street between Vine and Race streets (see map below.)

West Liberty was closed for around an hour before reopening at 9 p.m.

A man in his 60s was transported to the hospital with facial fractures and head trauma. He is expected to recover.

Officers at the scene say he was hit by a green truck while he was walking across the street.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Calls for school board member to resign after social media posts
Lakota school board member accidentally posts ‘porn’ link while advocating for abstinence
Tiffany Carr, 29.
Woman charged with murder after beating man with his own cane
Trevor Bauer
Former Reds pitcher suspended from baseball for 2 years
Skimmers police found at a gas station in Loveland.
‘Great number’ of possible victims after police find skimmers at Loveland gas station
Norwood couple finds man in basement who says he soiled himself
Norwood couple finds soiled stranger dwelling in their basement

Latest News

Flying Pig is back after a 6-month turnaround.
Flying Pig returns after 6-month turnaround
Police were at the scene of a fatal car accident on I-71 South near the MLK Jr. exit.
Woman killed in wrong-way crash on I-71 South, police say
UC Bearcats DB Coby Bryant was drafted by the Seattle Seahawks Saturday.
Reactions: Coby Bryant, UC Bearcats DB, drafted by Seattle Seahawks in fourth round
Jihaad Davis, 12, has been missing since Friday.
Cincinnati police search for missing 12-year-old boy
Shavontez Layson
$1 million bond set for Mt. Healthy murder suspect