Thousands of volunteer ‘grunts’ help during the Flying Pig Marathon weekend

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - This weekend about 40,000 people will participate in the Flying Pig Marathon events over three days. It takes thousands of volunteers to make it happen.

Frances Gilbert is a Cincinnati native and has been volunteering with the marathon for decades. She looks forward to this weekend each year so she can meet new people and be with old friends.

Gilbert has been volunteering since the first year the marathon started in 1999. Before that she was an accomplished runner. She was one of the co-founders of the Avondale Running Club.

“I want to be part of the Flying Pig because I like being a part of sports,” Gilbert explained. “And they welcomed me years ago. I’m a board member, and I enjoy being in the hustle and bustle of getting things organized and seeing them come out. And Cincinnati has done great with the Flying Pig.”

Six thousand volunteers help with everything from stuffing packets and handing out the race bibs and shirts to working on the course to give out water and fuel.

Gilbert says the goal is to help you have the best time on the course and bring a smile to your face.

“It will be all about you. It’s not about us,” Gilbert continued. “We are here to help you reach your goals.”

Gilbert says meeting new people is one of her favorite parts about being a volunteer.

“Seeing people come from different groups in the city who volunteer to help things happen, positive things happen in the city,” Gilbert adds, “This is what I really like about the Flying Pig.”

This year Gilbert turns 85. She’s earned many awards for her sense of service and her running milestones. She has been inducted into the National Black Marathoners Hall of Fame in 2013.

She knows running isn’t for everyone but she encourages you to find your passion and give of your time and services to a good cause.

You can see Gilbert along the course Sunday around mile six giving out water.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.