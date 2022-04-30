Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

$1 million bond set for Mt. Healthy murder suspect

Shavontez Layson
Shavontez Layson(Hamilton County Sheriff's Office)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Apr. 30, 2022 at 11:41 AM EDT|Updated: Apr. 30, 2022 at 11:42 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -A judge set a $1 million bond for a suspect connected to a 2021 Mt. Healthy murder, according to court documents.

Shavontez Layson, 21, was arrested Friday in connection with the fatal shooting of Quenton De Marco Dews.

Mt. Healthy police say that Dews was found at the 1400 block of Evencrest Drive suffering from gunshot wounds.

Officers say that life-saving measures were initiated until paramedics arrived, but Dews was pronounced dead at the scene.

Based on their initial investigation, police issued murder warrants for Layson.

Police say he was considered ‘armed and dangerous.’

In addition to the bond amount, Layson has to wear an electronic monitoring device.

Jail records show that Layson is held at the Hamilton County Detention Center.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wynonna Judd, left, and Naomi Judd arrive at the CMT Music Awards on Monday, April 11, 2022, at...
Naomi Judd, of Grammy-winning duo The Judds, dies at 76
Police were at the scene of a fatal accident in Greenhills Saturday morning.
Woman killed, 1 seriously injured in Greenhills crash, police say
Skimmers police found at a gas station in Loveland.
‘Great number’ of possible victims after police find skimmers at Loveland gas station
George F. Washington, 59, has been found.
KY troopers find missing Grant County man
Police were at the scene of a fatal car accident on I-71 South near the MLK Jr. exit.
Woman killed in wrong-way crash on I-71 South, police say

Latest News

Flying Pig is back after a 6-month turnaround.
Flying Pig returns after 6-month turnaround
Flying Pig returns after 6-month turnaround
Flying Pig returns after 6-month turnaround
Rookwood Pottery hosts open house
Rookwood Pottery hosts open house
Bengals, Bearcats win big during NFL Draft weekend
Bengals, Bearcats win big during NFL Draft weekend
Grace McCarron wins the women's race in the Flying Pig Marathon.
Zac Holtkamp, Grace McCarron win Flying Pig Marathon