$1 million bond set for Mt. Healthy murder suspect

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -A judge set a $1 million bond for a suspect connected to a 2021 Mt. Healthy murder, according to court documents.

Shavontez Layson, 21, was arrested Friday in connection with the fatal shooting of Quenton De Marco Dews.

Mt. Healthy police say that Dews was found at the 1400 block of Evencrest Drive suffering from gunshot wounds.

Officers say that life-saving measures were initiated until paramedics arrived, but Dews was pronounced dead at the scene.

Based on their initial investigation, police issued murder warrants for Layson.

Police say he was considered ‘armed and dangerous.’

In addition to the bond amount, Layson has to wear an electronic monitoring device.

Jail records show that Layson is held at the Hamilton County Detention Center.

