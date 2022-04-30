34 cut tires, ongoing vandalism has family baffled in Hamilton

HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - A local family is out thousands after multiple episodes of vandalism targeting their vehicles.

Hamilton police on Friday released surveillance video from the home on Thornhill Drive hoping someone will recognize the silver four-door car the suspect is seen driving.

The vandalism is directed at one specific house, where upwards of 30 tires have been slashed. Friday morning, the suspect can be seen on camera heaving landscaping bricks into the homeowner’s Ford F-150.

“I went from zero cameras to five in the front yard, two in the back yard,” said Kevin Vidourek, whose truck was the one targeted.

Vidourek says 34 tires were slashed from Feb. 20-March 8. He says he invested in the security cameras as a direct result.

Friday morning’s damage just adds to the financial toll Vidourek is facing.

“It’s about $7,000, plus what the windshield is going to cost,” he said.

Vidourek says he and his family have been staking out their own home overnight for weeks hoping to catch the suspect.

“They’re dumbfounded,” he said. “And I’ve got four neighbors that got brand new cameras because of my situation.”

Just as frustrating is that Vidourek doesn’t have the faintest idea why the attacks keep happening to him.

”Hopefully it’s a misidentification of me or my truck,” he said, “but if you ask any neighbor, there’s no issues at all with us or our family.”

For now, Vidourek says his focus is on identifying the suspect or suspects with the help of the surveillance cameras.

”We’ve got the car. We’ve got the body. We just can’t get the official license plate, but we’re close,” he said.

If you recognize the silver four door car seen in the surveillance video or if you have any information regarding these targeted vandalism attacks., you’re urged to contact the Hamilton police..

