Bengals take cornerback, defensive tackle on second day of NFL Draft

The Bengals traded up to get Nebraska’s Cam Taylor-Britt.
A Cincinnati Bengals fan cheers during the first half of an NFL football game between the...
A Cincinnati Bengals fan cheers during the first half of an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Nick Cammett)(Nick Cammett | AP)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 9:16 PM EDT
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Bengals addressed team needs in the secondary and defensive line on Friday in the second and third rounds of the 2022 NFL Draft .

Cincinnati took Nebraska’s Cam Taylor-Britt with the 60th overall pick after trading up from their 63rd pick via a deal with the Buffalo Bills. The team then took Defensive Tackle Zach Carter out of Florida with the 95th overall pick.

All three of the Bengals’ draft picks so far have come on defense. The team drafted Michigan hybrid safety/nickel cornerback Daxton Hill in the first round on Thursday.

Taylor-Britt started at cornerback, safety and nickel in his career. Like Hill, he has excellent top-end speed and could play a number of positions in the secondary.

The first two draft picks potentially fill a team need at the position opposite returning cornerback Chidobe Awuzie and buttress a secondary led in theory by Jesse Bates.

The Bengals’ defense ranked 26th against the pass in 2021.

Team needs supposedly remain at inside linebacker, center and offensive guard.

The AFC Champion Bengals have six picks remaining in the 2022 NFL Draft:

  • Round 3 (95)
  • Round 4 (136)
  • Round 5 (174)
  • Round 6 (209)
  • Round 7 (226, from Giants)
  • Round 7 (252)

