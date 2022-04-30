Contests
A few isolated showers are possible

By Catherine Bodak
Published: Apr. 30, 2022 at 8:05 AM EDT|Updated: Apr. 30, 2022 at 11:44 AM EDT
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Saturday afternoon, an isolated shower or thunderstorm is possible. Otherwise, cloudy skies and daytime highs in the mid 70s are in the forecast.

Rain will be more widespread late Saturday and will come to an end Sunday morning. A few strong thunderstorms could develop overnight Saturday-Sunday but model timing puts them east of the marathon course by start time at 6:30 am. All the rain during the various races will fall as scattered, light showers and should not impact the weekend activities or the Flying Pig Marathon and Half Marathon.

For the Marathon and Half-Marathon the starting temperature Sunday morning at 6:30 AM is forecast to be 65º and on the humid side with the chance of a shower. With thick cloud cover temperatures will rise only to about 66º by 11am.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

