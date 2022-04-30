Flying Pig returns after 6-month turnaround

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -The annual Flying Pig Marathon is taking place throughout the weekend after a 6-month turnaround.

The Flying Pig Weekend usually brings in about 40,000 participants, but this year it only brought in 30,000 due to the short turnaround.

“Nothing to sniffle at, in fact races across the country are telling me that they’re in awe of the numbers we’re doing here,” Executive Director of Flying Pig Inc. Ira Simpson-Bush said.

The last Flying Pig Marathon took place in October after it was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Very happy with the turnout. We had to order everything so much earlier this year. Order medals, get our shirts together, and the supply chain issue has been a challenge,” Simpson-Bush said.

The top male and female participants in Saturday’s Toyota 10K races say that it was a challenge to make the short turnaround.

“It was a really challenge for me ‘cause I’m getting back from an injury so it was harder than normal,” Shawanna White said.

“This finish line is always great, love to come support my hometown races and take on the best of the best.” Jack Randall said.

There is a long list of races happening this weekend, including the full marathon Sunday morning.

Here is the list of the weekend’s full events.

