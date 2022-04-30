Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Flying Pig returns after 6-month turnaround

Flying Pig returns after 6-month turnaround
By Drew Amman
Published: Apr. 30, 2022 at 2:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -The annual Flying Pig Marathon is taking place throughout the weekend after a 6-month turnaround.

The Flying Pig Weekend usually brings in about 40,000 participants, but this year it only brought in 30,000 due to the short turnaround.

“Nothing to sniffle at, in fact races across the country are telling me that they’re in awe of the numbers we’re doing here,” Executive Director of Flying Pig Inc. Ira Simpson-Bush said.

The last Flying Pig Marathon took place in October after it was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Very happy with the turnout. We had to order everything so much earlier this year. Order medals, get our shirts together, and the supply chain issue has been a challenge,” Simpson-Bush said.

The top male and female participants in Saturday’s Toyota 10K races say that it was a challenge to make the short turnaround.

“It was a really challenge for me ‘cause I’m getting back from an injury so it was harder than normal,” Shawanna White said.

“This finish line is always great, love to come support my hometown races and take on the best of the best.” Jack Randall said.

There is a long list of races happening this weekend, including the full marathon Sunday morning.

Here is the list of the weekend’s full events.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wynonna Judd, left, and Naomi Judd arrive at the CMT Music Awards on Monday, April 11, 2022, at...
Naomi Judd, of Grammy-winning duo The Judds, dies at 76
Police were at the scene of a fatal accident in Greenhills Saturday morning.
Woman killed, 1 seriously injured in Greenhills crash, police say
Skimmers police found at a gas station in Loveland.
‘Great number’ of possible victims after police find skimmers at Loveland gas station
George F. Washington, 59, has been found.
KY troopers find missing Grant County man
Police were at the scene of a fatal car accident on I-71 South near the MLK Jr. exit.
Woman killed in wrong-way crash on I-71 South, police say

Latest News

Flying Pig returns after 6-month turnaround
Flying Pig returns after 6-month turnaround
Rookwood Pottery hosts open house
Rookwood Pottery hosts open house
Bengals, Bearcats win big during NFL Draft weekend
Bengals, Bearcats win big during NFL Draft weekend
Grace McCarron wins the women's race in the Flying Pig Marathon.
Zac Holtkamp, Grace McCarron win Flying Pig Marathon