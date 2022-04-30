Contests
KY troopers find missing Grant County man

George F. Washington, 59, has been found.
George F. Washington, 59, has been found.(Kentucky State Police)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Apr. 30, 2022 at 7:55 AM EDT|Updated: Apr. 30, 2022 at 8:53 AM EDT
GRANT COUNTY, KY (WXIX) -Kentucky State Police found a Grant County man who went missing Thursday.

Troopers say George F. Washington, 59, was seen near his home.

It is unclear how or why he went missing.

He is six feet tall, weights about 180 pounds, has blonde hair and blue eyes, troopers said.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Kentucky State Police Post Six at 859-428-1212.

