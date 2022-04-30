KY troopers find missing Grant County man

GRANT COUNTY, KY (WXIX) -Kentucky State Police found a Grant County man who went missing Thursday.

Troopers say George F. Washington, 59, was seen near his home.

It is unclear how or why he went missing.

He is six feet tall, weights about 180 pounds, has blonde hair and blue eyes, troopers said.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Kentucky State Police Post Six at 859-428-1212.

