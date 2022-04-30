Cincinnati police search for missing 12-year-old boy

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Cincinnati police are searching for a missing 12-year-old boy after he did not ride the bus home from school Friday.

Officers say Jihaad Davis got in trouble at school, and at the end of the school day, he did not return home.

He was last seen around 4:10 p.m. leaving the Spencer Education Center on Alms Pl.

Officers say Davis has been missing from the 2200 block of Crane Avenue in Evanston.

He is five feet and six inches tall, weighs about 100 pounds, and has black hair and black eyes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Det. J. Metz at 513-979-4400.

