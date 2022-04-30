Contests
Cincinnati Bearcats make program history in 2022 NFL Draft with nine players picked

UC Bearcats DB Coby Bryant was drafted by the Seattle Seahawks Saturday.
UC Bearcats DB Coby Bryant was drafted by the Seattle Seahawks Saturday.(Albert Cesare/The Enquirer)
By Enquirer Sports
Published: Apr. 30, 2022 at 1:00 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
CINCINNATI (CINCINNATI ENQUIRER) - The University of Cincinnati Bearcats made program history this weekend by surpassing their previous record of having six players selected in the National Football League Draft.

When the Seattle Seahawks selected cornerback Coby Bryant, the 2021 Jim Thorpe Award winner, in the fourth round, it tied the previous record of six draftees. That mark was established by the 2009 squad.

Running back Jerome Ford, selected by the Cleveland Browns in the fifth round became the seventh Bearcat drafted. The pick came with more than two rounds remaining in the draft, meaning there’s an opportunity for more than 10 Bearcats to hear their name called Saturday.

Linebacker Darrian Beavers was the eighth Bearcat selected when the New York Giants picked him at 182nd overall. Next up was defensive tackle Curtis Brooks, who went 216th overall to the Indianapolis Colts.

Sauce Gardner, the first Bearcats selected in the draft, was the fourth overall pick, which broke Greg Cook’s record for highest-selected player in UC history.

The Bearcats (5) also had the third most players selected in the first two rounds behind Georgia (9) and Alabama (7). With Beavers going to the Giants, the Bearcats (8) are now second behind Georgia (11) in total players drafted this year.

Thee NFL Draft will conclude with the final four rounds today.

