Cincinnati Bearcats make program history in 2022 NFL Draft with nine players picked

CINCINNATI (CINCINNATI ENQUIRER) - The University of Cincinnati Bearcats made program history this weekend by surpassing their previous record of having six players selected in the National Football League Draft.

When the Seattle Seahawks selected cornerback Coby Bryant, the 2021 Jim Thorpe Award winner, in the fourth round, it tied the previous record of six draftees. That mark was established by the 2009 squad.

Running back Jerome Ford, selected by the Cleveland Browns in the fifth round became the seventh Bearcat drafted. The pick came with more than two rounds remaining in the draft, meaning there’s an opportunity for more than 10 Bearcats to hear their name called Saturday.

Linebacker Darrian Beavers was the eighth Bearcat selected when the New York Giants picked him at 182nd overall. Next up was defensive tackle Curtis Brooks, who went 216th overall to the Indianapolis Colts.

Sauce Gardner, the first Bearcats selected in the draft, was the fourth overall pick, which broke Greg Cook’s record for highest-selected player in UC history.

The Bearcats (5) also had the third most players selected in the first two rounds behind Georgia (9) and Alabama (7). With Beavers going to the Giants, the Bearcats (8) are now second behind Georgia (11) in total players drafted this year.

Thee NFL Draft will conclude with the final four rounds today.

Cincinnati now with 3 players from their secondary drafted in the first 4 rounds. I think that’s good — Mike Golic Jr (@mikegolicjr) April 30, 2022

The Seattle Seahawks pick Cincinnati CB Coby Bryant at No. 109 overall.



THIRTY-SEVEN forced incompletions since 2018 (most in the FBS) 🚫 pic.twitter.com/Gs77zpR3Nd — PFF Draft (@PFF_College) April 30, 2022

With the No. 109 overall pick in the 2022 @NFLDraft, the @Seahawks select CB Coby Bryant.



📺: 2022 #NFLDraft on NFLN/ESPN/ABC pic.twitter.com/RlH3cg1iMu — NFL (@NFL) April 30, 2022

