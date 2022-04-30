Storms tonight and early Sunday before drier air moves in

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Saturday night will have scattered showers and thunderstorms as a system moves from west to east. A few of these storms could be strong, especially in southeastern Indiana and portions of northern Kentucky. As the storms arrive in Ohio, they’ll encounter more stable air, weakening the storms.

TIMELINE:

Saturday 11 p.m. to Sunday 2 a.m.

Line of storms moves into western portions of the FOX19 NOW viewing area. Dearborn, Decatur, Fayette, Franklin, Ohio, Ripley, Switzerland and Union counties in Indiana. Boone, Carroll, Gallatin, Grant and Owen counties in Kentucky. Butler, Hamilton and Warren counties in Ohio.

Storms may contain strong wind gusts over 40 mph and locally heavy rainfall. Small hail is also possible in some thunderstorms.

Sunday 2 a.m. to Sunday 4 a.m.

Storms become scattered and disorganized, but are widespread throughout the entire FOX19 NOW viewing area.

Some storms could still contain strong winds and locally heavy rainfall, but threat is even more isolated.

Sunday 4 a.m. to Sunday 11 a.m.

Lingering showers and a rumble of thunder will persist in the eastern portions of the FOX19 NOW viewing area. Adams, Brown, Butler, Clermont, Clinton, Highland counties in Ohio. Bracken, Lewis, Mason and Robertson counties in Kentucky.

No threats of strong storms are expected.

We expect showers and storms to end just before 6 a.m. in Hamilton County, just in time for the Flying Pig Marathon to begin without a delay, barring any lightning behind the storm. Regardless, runners will likely encounter wet roads throughout the bulk of the race, but should experience dry air conditions.

Sunday will have decreasing clouds and scattered showers exiting the tri-state towards the east. Breezy winds will be with the partly cloudy skies in the afternoon with gusts up to 30 miles per hour. High temperatures will reach the low-to-mid 70s to close out the weekend.

Monday is the pick day of the week to be outside, with mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid 70s and light winds. Enjoy it, because unsettled weather returns late Monday night and Tuesday with showers and storms.

The FC Cincinnati game at TQL Stadium on Wednesday, May 4 should be mainly dry, but under mostly cloudy skies with a few stray showers in the region. Isolated showers may rain on your Cinco De Mayo party on Thursday, which will keep highs in the 60s. Expect cool highs in the 60s with more rain chances on Friday into next weekend.

