UC’s Ridder among Bearcats selected on second day of NFL Draft

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - University of Cincinnati Quarterback Desmond Ridder is headed to Atlanta.

The Falcons drafted Ridder Friday night in the third round with the 72nd overall pick the 2022 NFL Draft.

Ridder fell farther in the draft than many expected but he was still the second quarterback taken after the Pittsburgh Steelers drafted Kenny Pickett out of Pitt in the first round Thursday.

Ridder went ahead of Liberty Quarterback Malik Willis, whom some analysts had projected ahead of him.

Earlier in the evening, Ridder’s teammate at UC, Wide Receiver Alex Pierce, went 53rd overall to the Indianapolis Colts. He is the highest drafted wide receiver in school history.

Nine picks later, UC Safety Bryan Cook went to the Kansas Chiefs.

Alec Pierce says the #Colts had a private workout for Pierce and several of the #Bearcats. Said the GM called him after to tell him he now knew why UC made the college football playoff. — Joe Danneman (@FOX19Joe) April 30, 2022

Ridder started 48 games over four years for the Bearcats.

His 44 wins make him the third winningest quarterback in college football history. He led the Bearcats to appearances in the 2020 Peach Bowl and the 2021 College Football Playoff. Ridder also finished undefeated at Nippert Stadium.

The Louisville-native was Cincinnati’s first CoSIDA Academic All-America First Team honoree since 1997.

He was a finalist for the 2021 Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award, a semifinalist for the Maxwell, Walter Camp Player of the Year and Davey O’Brien Awards, and the AAC Offensive Player of the Year in both 2020 and 2021.

Ridder finished with 87 career touchdown passes and 28 rushing touchdowns, both school records. His 12,418 total yards are likewise the most in UC history.

