Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

VIDEO: Woman smashes cars, objects with child in car in frightening gas station incident

Video from a gas station shows a frightening encounter where a woman smashes cars and other objects. (Source: WXYZ, SURVEILLANCE VIDEO, VIEWER VIDEO, CNN)
By Kiara Hay
Published: Apr. 30, 2022 at 5:14 PM EDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (WXYZ) - Video from a gas station near Detroit caught a frightening encounter that put an infant’s life in danger.

Van Buren police report the incident started with an argument between two women, but it quickly escalated to involve one of them smashing items with her car.

Surveillance video from the gas station shows a woman appearing to go on a tirade smashing into not one but two cars with a 7-month-old infant in her back seat.

The child was able to be rescued from one of the cars, but the incident wasn’t over.

One of the women, who police later identified as 26-year-old Ariyah Bennet, grabbed a bat out of the trunk of her car and smashed a windshield.

But what led up to the attack?

Van Buren police said the two women involved knew each other, and were meeting up for a child’s clothing exchange.

However, Bennett was allegedly called “a burnt piece of toast” by the other woman, and the two got into a physical fight. But it wasn’t long before fists weren’t enough.

Kim Lulow, a witness, was caught questioning what she was seeing.

“How somebody can do that with a baby in their car, I just cannot believe it,” Lulow said.

But she’s thankful no one was seriously hurt.

Van Buren police arrived at the scene, and Bennett was arrested and is facing three felonies.

The other woman involved in the altercation has not been charged, and police confirmed the 7-month-old child was not injured.

If Bennett is convicted, officials said she could face up to 14 years in prison.

Copyright 2022 WXYZ via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wynonna Judd, left, and Naomi Judd arrive at the CMT Music Awards on Monday, April 11, 2022, at...
Naomi Judd, of Grammy-winning duo The Judds, dies at 76
Police were at the scene of a fatal accident in Greenhills Saturday morning.
Woman killed, 1 seriously injured in Greenhills crash, police say
Skimmers police found at a gas station in Loveland.
‘Great number’ of possible victims after police find skimmers at Loveland gas station
George F. Washington, 59, has been found.
KY troopers find missing Grant County man
Police were at the scene of a fatal car accident on I-71 South near the MLK Jr. exit.
Woman killed in wrong-way crash on I-71 South, police say

Latest News

The Judds - Naomi and Wynonna Judd
Judds, Ray Charles to be inducted into Country Hall of Fame
Hollywood actress and UNHCR Goodwill Ambassador Angelina Jolie visits a boarding school and a...
WATCH: Angelina Jolie visits children at boarding school in Ukraine
Hollywood actress and UNHCR Goodwill Ambassador Angelina Jolie visits a boarding school and a...
Angelina Jolie visits school and medical institution in Ukraine
Rachel Niebur kisses her dog, Petey, at a small dog park with the nonprofit People Assisting...
Homeless shelters begin to see value in making room for pets
Casey White and Vicki White
Marshals: Reward for info on escaped inmate, missing officer