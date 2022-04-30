Woman killed, 1 seriously injured in Greenhills crash, police say

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -One woman is dead, and another woman is seriously injured after a crash happened in Greenhills early Saturday morning.

Greenhills police say that they were dispatched to Winton Road and Andover Road around 4 a.m. for the report of an injury accident.

According to police, the car was traveling southbound on Winton Road near Andover when the driver, a 28-year-old woman, lost control. The car went off the right side of the road and traveled off the roadway to the left of a utility pole, continuing until it hit a pole at the northwest corner of the intersection at Andover Road.

Officers found a single car on Andover just west of Winton Road with the driver and the passenger trapped inside.

The passenger, a 30-year-old woman, was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, and the 28-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Officers have not identified the driver or the passenger.

Ohio State Patrol is investigating the crash with the help of the Greenhills Police Department.

