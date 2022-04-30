Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Woman killed in wrong-way crash on I-71 South, police say

Police were at the scene of a fatal car accident on I-71 South near the MLK Jr. exit.
Police were at the scene of a fatal car accident on I-71 South near the MLK Jr. exit.(WAFF)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Apr. 30, 2022 at 1:46 PM EDT|Updated: Apr. 30, 2022 at 1:48 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -A woman was killed during a wrong-way accident on I-71 South near Martin Luther King Jr. early Saturday morning, Cincinnati police said.

Officers say around 2:25 a.m., 22-year-old Shyanne Dale was driving a 2015 Kia Optima north in the southbound lanes of I-71 when she hit a 2019 International L3307 tractor-trailer driven by a 28-year-old Javier Victoria, who was driving southbound.

According to officers, Dale died at the scene.

The passenger of the Kia, 23-year-old Jeremiah Green, sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he is in stable condition.

Police add that Victoria was not injured.

Green and Victoria were wearing seatbelts, but Dale was not wearing one, police said.

It is unclear if drugs and/ or alcohol were factors in the crash.

Excessive speed does not seem to be a factor in the crash.

The accident is still under investigation.

Ohio Department of Transportation says that the area of I-71 South was closed from SR-562/Norwood Lateral to US-42/US-22/Reading Rd./ Gilbert Avenue for about six hours.

The road has since reopened.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wynonna Judd, left, and Naomi Judd arrive at the CMT Music Awards on Monday, April 11, 2022, at...
Naomi Judd, of Grammy-winning duo The Judds, dies at 76
Police were at the scene of a fatal accident in Greenhills Saturday morning.
Woman killed, 1 seriously injured in Greenhills crash, police say
Skimmers police found at a gas station in Loveland.
‘Great number’ of possible victims after police find skimmers at Loveland gas station
George F. Washington, 59, has been found.
KY troopers find missing Grant County man

Latest News

Flying Pig is back after a 6-month turnaround.
Flying Pig returns after 6-month turnaround
Flying Pig returns after 6-month turnaround
Flying Pig returns after 6-month turnaround
Rookwood Pottery hosts open house
Rookwood Pottery hosts open house
Bengals, Bearcats win big during NFL Draft weekend
Bengals, Bearcats win big during NFL Draft weekend
Grace McCarron wins the women's race in the Flying Pig Marathon.
Zac Holtkamp, Grace McCarron win Flying Pig Marathon