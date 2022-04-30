Woman killed in wrong-way crash on I-71 South, police say

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -A woman was killed during a wrong-way accident on I-71 South near Martin Luther King Jr. early Saturday morning, Cincinnati police said.

Officers say around 2:25 a.m., 22-year-old Shyanne Dale was driving a 2015 Kia Optima north in the southbound lanes of I-71 when she hit a 2019 International L3307 tractor-trailer driven by a 28-year-old Javier Victoria, who was driving southbound.

According to officers, Dale died at the scene.

The passenger of the Kia, 23-year-old Jeremiah Green, sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he is in stable condition.

Police add that Victoria was not injured.

Green and Victoria were wearing seatbelts, but Dale was not wearing one, police said.

It is unclear if drugs and/ or alcohol were factors in the crash.

Excessive speed does not seem to be a factor in the crash.

The accident is still under investigation.

Ohio Department of Transportation says that the area of I-71 South was closed from SR-562/Norwood Lateral to US-42/US-22/Reading Rd./ Gilbert Avenue for about six hours.

The road has since reopened.

