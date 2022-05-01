Contests
1 Juvenile, 1 adult injured in Pierce Township crash, OSP says

OSP were at the scene of a serious injury crash in Peirce Township Saturday evening.
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: May. 1, 2022 at 9:26 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
PIERCE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) -One juvenile driver and a 40-year-old driver are injured after a two-vehicle crash occurred in Pierce Township occurred Saturday evening, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

OSP says that Randall L. Lindsey II, 40, was driving a 2008 Acura MDX westbound on U.S. 52 at milepost zero just after 6 p.m. when he hit the rear of a 2000 Acura TL driven by the juvenile.

The Acura TL went off the right side of the road and hit a tree, troopers said.

OSP says that New Richmond EMS took Lindsey to Anderson Mercy Hospital, and the juvenile was flown to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The severity of Lindsey’s injuries is unclear at this time.

There were no passengers in either car, and both drivers were wearing seatbelts during the crash, troopers said.

OSP says that alcohol and/or drugs are suspected to be a factor.

The crash remains under investigation.

