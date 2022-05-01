Cincinnati Reds swept by Colorado Rockies, set franchise record for worst start to season

DENVER (Cincinnati Enquirer) - The Cincinnati Reds, off to their worst start in club history, found a way to sink even further during their 10-1 loss to the Colorado Rockies on Sunday.

Reiver Sanmartin faced 10 batters in the first inning and recorded only two outs in 43 pitches. Sanmartin allowed six hits and two walks with a wild pitch and a balk. The Rockies had a two-run lead after two batters and a four-run lead after four batters.

Sanmartin, a rookie left-hander, has given up 22 hits and 20 earned runs in his last nine innings. His season ERA has ballooned to 13.78 through five outings.

Even after all the ugliness in the first inning, which put the Reds in a 6-0 hole in front of a Coors Field crowd of 32,574, the low point arrived in the second inning.

Rockies catcher Elias Díaz hit an infield pop-up back to the mound and it dropped past reliever Buck Farmer’s glove for an error. Mike Moustakas, playing first base, wasn’t quick enough to call off Farmer, who attempted to make a basket catch.

That was Díaz’s third infield pop-up of the at-bat. Reds catcher Mark Kolozsvary couldn’t prevent the ball from hitting the net behind home plate and third baseman Brandon Drury couldn’t secure a catch when he reached over the dugout railing.

Three batters after Díaz’s pop-up dropped, Brendan Rodgers smacked a three-run double off the center-field wall to give the Rockies a nine-run lead. Rodgers entered Sunday with a .078 batting average, and he had two hits and four RBI by the second inning.

With a 3-19 record, it’s the worst start to the season in franchise history. No Reds team ever had fewer wins through 22 games, the current roster dropping below the 2018 team (4-18), 1931 team (5-17) and the 1913 team (4-16-2).

The Reds, who begin May with only one win since April 10, completed one of the worst Aprils in MLB history. The Baltimore Orioles went 0-21 to begin the 1988 season and won only one game in April. The 2003 Detroit Tigers, which lost 119 games, went 3-21 in April.

It was the fifth time the Reds were swept in their seven series. It’s one thing to be outplayed by the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres on the last road trip. The Rockies entered this weekend fresh off being swept in Philadelphia, outscored 32-9 in the four-game series and they committed seven errors.

The Reds aren’t a 100-loss team when they’re healthy, but they are nowhere close to that. They have a league-leading 13 players on the Injured List with Jonathan India (hamstring tightness) and Jake Fraley (knee inflammation) as the latest additions Sunday.

After an 83-win season last year, Reds ownership mandated the front office to lower player payroll. Many of their popular players departed and the lack of depth has turned into a historically bad start.

