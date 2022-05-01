Crime survivors join together during Survivors Speak Healing Vigil Day of Action

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Saturday afternoon, local crime survivors gathered at Laurel Park to hold the fourth annual Survivors Speak Healing Vigil Day of Action.

The event marks the end of National Crime Victims Rights Week. Leaders used the event to speak on the trauma families face after losing family members.

Heather Stephens lost her daughter, Ashley Donshay, two years ago.

“She was 22-years-old. She was killed on I-75 north by the Paddock Seymour road exit. She had ran out of gas, and she was in her trunk reaching for her gas can, and a driver swerved and hit her,” she said.

Heather says the crash’s impact caused severe damage to her daughter.

“He hit her so hard her leg came off,” Stephens said.

She said she thinks about Ashley all the time but thanks a local agency for helping her put that life-altering event into perspective.

“I am a part of the Crime Survivors family since this happened. They help me grieve, but it’s a one-day at a time process,’ Stephens said.

Crime Survivors for Safety and Justice is a national program that provides healing for people who have lost loved ones, suffered domestic abuse, sexual assault, and other trauma.

“We’re having a healing vigil for the community, and Crime Survivors for Safety and Justice is sponsoring the event,” Coordinator Sheila Nared said.

Organizers used the event to shed light on many issues.

“We are talking about hope and healing. We’re allowing individuals that have been victimized or survivors of crime to be able to speak and let their voices be heard and share their voices throughout the community,” Nared said.

The vigil targeted the youth and focused on teaching them to love one another.

“Kids didn’t just start hurting each other this was a learned behavior, so we have to change their mindset, help and teach them how to communicate and how to build relationships and come together and understand each other a little more,” Nared said.

Organizers said the need for trauma centers nationwide is at an all-time high, and CCSJ looks to lead the charge in Cincinnati.

“There is so much violence going on in our community that we must address the healing. We must peel back our hurt and pain and help them find a journey and help them find an avenue where they can utilize their voice and share their story,” Nared said.

Organizers said they’re always looking for more people to reach out and join their team. If you’re interested, visit their website.

