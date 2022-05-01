Hamilton County Resource continues annual compost bin sale

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Hamilton County Resource is encouraging folks within the county to reduce food waste by selling discounted compost bins online.

“Backyard composting is a really easy way to take something that most people think of as garbage and turn it into a beautiful soil amendment for your garden. Any gardener who’s an experienced gardener will tell you how important compost is to making your soil good for your plants,” according to Michelle Balz, Solid Waste Manager of Hamilton County Resource

If you’re unfamiliar with compost bins, they allow fruit and vegetable waste, such as apple cores or banana peels along with grass or weed clippings to be placed in a bin mixed with dead leaves. This will decompose and eventually turn into soil.

Balz says it is important not to place any meat or dairy products in the compost bin, as it will cause odors and may attract unwanted animals in your yard.

According to Balz, if you put in the effort of maintaining the compost bin, you can generate soil for a garden in three to four months, but if you casually use the compost bin, it may take up to one year to get the free soil made from food and yard waste.

Retail value of the compost bins are roughly one-hundred dollars per bin. However, the county has purchased a bunch of bins through wholesale, making it easier on the wallets of Hamilton County citizens.

The cheapest compost bin on the website is seventy four dollars and ninety-five cents - but if you attend just one of the in-person or virtual compost seminars that are one hour long, you can get a twenty dollar coupon, meaning you could get a compost bin for nearly half the cost of a bin outside of this program.

Balz gave a teaser about the seminars, adding that, “you want to always add brown leaves to your food scraps. never just put food scraps or grass clippings in there by itself. You have to balance that with brown leaves.” And folks can also receive a kitchen collector bin - to store food waste through the day - by attending a seminar.

And even after the seminar, if there are still unknowns, Hamilton County Resource has a hotline that you can call on compost waste and more at (513) 946-7766.

After the bin and other tools with the bin are purchased, residents can pick up the items on Saturday, June 4 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 4200 Springdale Road in Colerain Township.

