Man, woman arrested for active shooter texts during UC graduation

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man and a woman were arrested Saturday after allegedly trading texts indicating an active shooter was ‘in place’ at the UC graduation ceremony.

Isaac Dial, 21, and Michaela Dial, 26, were booked into Hamilton County jail Saturday night.

Each of the suspects is charged with one count of making terroristic threats and one count of inducing panic.

According to court documents, they traded texts that stated that a shooter was ‘in place’ and that the Dean was going to be shot. The response text was ‘excellent.’ The texts were observed by a participant in the ceremony who became alarmed and immediately contacted the police.

The incident ‘caused serious public inconvenience and disruption,’ the documents add.

There were no social media alerts from UC Public Safety about any real threat.

Both Isaac and Michaela are scheduled to be in court Monday, May 2.

