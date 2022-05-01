Contests
Marvelous Monday before strong storms arrive Tuesday

Tuesday is a First Alert Weather Day
Monday will be pleasant, but Tuesday is a First Alert Weather Day due to strong to severe storms possible. Cooler air arrives behind the storms.
By Ethan Emery
Published: May. 1, 2022 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Monday is the pick day of the week to be outside, with mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid 70s and light winds. Enjoy it, because unsettled weather returns.

Tuesday is a First Alert Weather Day with the threat for strong to severe storms, with the main threats within the storms being damaging winds and hail. Download the FOX19 First Alert Weather app so you can stay up-to-date on the forecast timeline as well as receive alerts on Tuesday when the storms arrive.

The FC Cincinnati game at TQL Stadium on Wednesday, May 4 should be mainly dry, but under mostly cloudy skies with a few stray showers in the region. Isolated showers may rain on your Cinco De Mayo party on Thursday, which will keep highs in the 60s. Expect cool highs in the 60s on both Friday and Saturday. Isolated to widely scattered showers and storms will be possible on Friday into Saturday before drier air moves in by Sunday with moderating highs back in the low 70s.

An early look into the following week, temperatures get warmer and conditions dry out overall. Might be worth opening the pool this upcoming weekend if you haven’t already.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

