Dry conditions return - Some sunshine later.

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Sunday will have decreasing clouds and scattered showers exiting the tri-state towards the east. Breezy winds will be with the partly cloudy skies in the afternoon with gusts up to 30 miles per hour. High temperatures will reach the low-to-mid 70s to close out the weekend.

Monday is the pick day of the week to be outside, with mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid 70s and light winds. Enjoy it, because unsettled weather returns late Monday night.

Tuesday is a First Alert Weather Day - Showers and thunderstorms are expected with a few becoming strong to severe. the primary threats will be damaging wind gust and large hail. Stay tuned...

The FC Cincinnati game at TQL Stadium on Wednesday, May 4 should be mainly dry, but under mostly cloudy skies with a few stray showers in the region. Isolated showers may rain on your Cinco De Mayo party on Thursday, which will keep highs in the 60s. Expect cool highs in the 60s with more rain chances on Friday into next weekend.

