Zac Holtkamp, Grace McCarron win Flying Pig Marathon

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Runners Zac Holtkamp and Grace McCarron won the Flying Pig Marathon Sunday morning.

The 26.2 mile run started near Paul Brown Stadium at 6:30 a.m. and wrapped around the city.

Holtkamp, who is from Alexandria, KY, won first place in the men’s race and McCarron from Loveland, Ohio won first place in the women’s race.

Congrats to Flying Pig winner Grace McCarron @fox19 pic.twitter.com/o9UW8A6gSS — Drew Amman (@DrewAmman) May 1, 2022

Congrats to Flying Pig Marathon winner Zac Holtkamp @fox19 pic.twitter.com/FsUOw48sMh — Drew Amman (@DrewAmman) May 1, 2022

Officials with the Flying Pig say that Holtkamp ,29, finished the race at 2:27:18 and McCarron, 34, finished the race at 2:50:00.

Below are the list of the top three winners in the marathon and the Paycor half marathon:

Marathon

Men

Zac HoltKamp: 2:27:18

Will Cadwell: 2:28:11

Jeremy Wysocki: 2:35:18

Women

Grace McCarron: 2:50:00

Megan Cullen: 2:51:28

Madeline Dawson: 2:52:31

Flying Pig Paycor half marathon:

Men

Josh Whitehead: 1:12:12

Eric Gruenbacher: 1:12:54

Kyle Klingler: 1:13:13

Women

Caitlin Keen (winner of the Flying Pig Marathon 2021): 1:21:08

Katarina Smiljanec: 1:24:57

Aimee Piercy: 1:25:53

A total of 3,235 runners and walkers participated in the full marathon and 8,831 runners and walkers participated in the Paycor Half Marathon. There was a total of about 30,000 participants in the weekend’s events.

