Zac Holtkamp, Grace McCarron win Flying Pig Marathon

Grace McCarron wins the women's race in the Flying Pig Marathon.
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: May. 1, 2022 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Runners Zac Holtkamp and Grace McCarron won the Flying Pig Marathon Sunday morning.

The 26.2 mile run started near Paul Brown Stadium at 6:30 a.m. and wrapped around the city.

Holtkamp, who is from Alexandria, KY, won first place in the men’s race and McCarron from Loveland, Ohio won first place in the women’s race.

Officials with the Flying Pig say that Holtkamp ,29, finished the race at 2:27:18 and McCarron, 34, finished the race at 2:50:00.

Below are the list of the top three winners in the marathon and the Paycor half marathon:

Marathon

Men

  • Zac HoltKamp: 2:27:18
  • Will Cadwell: 2:28:11
  • Jeremy Wysocki: 2:35:18

Women

  • Grace McCarron: 2:50:00
  • Megan Cullen: 2:51:28
  • Madeline Dawson: 2:52:31

Flying Pig Paycor half marathon:

Men

  • Josh Whitehead: 1:12:12
  • Eric Gruenbacher: 1:12:54
  • Kyle Klingler: 1:13:13

Women

  • Caitlin Keen (winner of the Flying Pig Marathon 2021): 1:21:08
  • Katarina Smiljanec: 1:24:57
  • Aimee Piercy: 1:25:53

Here is a full list of winners from all of the races throughout the weekend.

A total of 3,235 runners and walkers participated in the full marathon and 8,831 runners and walkers participated in the Paycor Half Marathon. There was a total of about 30,000 participants in the weekend’s events.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

