Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Celebrity list for Barnstable Brown Kentucky Derby Eve Gala released

The Louisville, Ky. home of Patricia Barnstable Brown, site of the annual Barnstable Brown...
The Louisville, Ky. home of Patricia Barnstable Brown, site of the annual Barnstable Brown Kentucky Derby Eve Gala.(Source: WAVE News Archives)
By WAVE Staff
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 7:53 AM EDT|Updated: May. 2, 2022 at 7:56 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The star studded lineup of celebrities for one of Louisville’s Derby Eve traditions is out.

The 33rd Barnstable Brown Kentucky Derby Eve Gala, held at the home of Patricia Barnstable Brown in the Highlands neighborhood, will take place Friday, May 6 starting at 8 p.m.

Here’s the lineup released by event organizers:

  • Janet Jackson
  • Jason Aldean
  • Sam Hunt
  • Orlando Bloom
  • Justin Hartley
  • Darius Rucker
  • New Edition – Bobby Brown, Johnny Gill, Ronnie DeVoe, Ricky Bell, Michael Bivins, and Ralph Tresvant
  • Richie Sambora
  • Blair Underwood
  • Morgan Wallen
  • Stephen Dorff
  • Joey Fatone
  • Travis Tritt
  • Taylor Dayne
  • Orianthi Panagaris
  • Lamar Jackson
  • Courtney Sixx
  • Sofia Pernas
  • Chase Rice
  • Judge Greg Mathis
  • Tanya Tucker
  • Tamar Braxton
  • Elle Smith – 2021 Miss USA
  • Larry Birkhead and Dannielynn Birkhead
  • Scott Haze
  • Duke Nicholson
  • William F. Jordan, Jr.

For the past 13 years, the gala, founded by Barnstable Brown, her twin sister Priscilla Barnstable, and Dr. David Brown, Patricia’s late husband, has been a fundraiser for the Barnstable Brown Diabetes Center at the University of Kentucky. More than $17 million has been raised and donated to the center.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A teen driver caused a fiery crash that hospitalized her, another teen and two adults late...
Teen driver at fault in fiery crash that sends 3 to hospital: OSP
Goshen School Board president resigns; confronted by 'predator catchers' in IN
Text messages show school board’s reaction to president appearing in child sex sting video
Police are on scene investigating an armed robbery at a methadone clinic and drug addiction...
Methadone clinic robbed at gunpoint in West Chester
President Joe Biden is coming to Greater Cincinnati on Friday
Tuesday is a First Alert Weather Day with the threat of strong to severe thunderstorms.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Strong storms, tornados possible Tuesday

Latest News

Rayvon Griffith
Taft 4-star guard Rayvon Griffith commits to UC
Reds lose to Rockies, May 1, 2022.
Cincinnati Reds swept by Colorado Rockies, set franchise record for worst start to season
UC Bearcats DB Coby Bryant was drafted by the Seattle Seahawks Saturday.
Cincinnati Bearcats make program history in 2022 NFL Draft with nine players picked
The Twin Spires of Churchill Downs at sunrise. (Source: WAVE 3 News Archives)
Churchill Downs celebrates opening night with ‘Style Under the Stars’ theme