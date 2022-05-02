Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Cincinnati Public Schools new superintendent starts Monday

Cincinnati Public Schools new superintendent starts Monday
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 5:59 AM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The new superintendent of Cincinnati Public Schools starts work Monday.

Iranetta Wright won the top spot earlier this year after a six-month search that included feedback from parents, students and staff as well as other stakeholders.

“I’m looking forward to leading this district. We’re going to hit the ground running to learn, grow and develop together. Let’s get to work,” she said back in February when her hiring was announced.

Wright, a Florida native, most recently served as Detroit Public Schools deputy superintendent. The Detroit school district has 53,000 students and 7,200 employees.

Previously Wright worked for 25 years in Jacksonville with Duvall County Schools as a teacher, assistant principal, middle-and high-school principal, regional superintendent and ultimately chief of schools.

The former superintendent, Laura Mitchell, announced her departure last year after nearly three decades with the district.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Goshen School Board president resigns; confronted by 'predator catchers' in IN
Text messages show school board’s reaction to president appearing in child sex sting video
A teen driver caused a fiery crash that hospitalized her, another teen and two adults late...
Teen driver at fault in fiery crash that sends 3 to hospital: OSP
Isaac Dial, 21, and Michaela Dial, 26, were arrested Saturday night.
Man, woman arrested for active shooter texts during UC graduation
Police are on scene investigating an armed robbery at a methadone clinic and drug addiction...
Methadone clinic robbed at gunpoint in West Chester
Fans light up Tiger Stadium with their cellphone lights Saturday, April 30 as Garth Brooks...
Seismograph records earthquake in Tiger Stadium during Garth Brooks concert

Latest News

George Wagner IV in court on June 21, 2021
Attorneys, prosecutors argue over motions in eldest Wagner case
Oliver's Toy Chest
Couple opens toy store in memory of son who lost battle with cancer
Mother found after young boy found alone in Franklin
Evening Forecast update
Evening Forecast update
Brood X cicadas
Searching for cicada stragglers this year