Cincinnati Public Schools new superintendent starts Monday

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The new superintendent of Cincinnati Public Schools starts work Monday.

Iranetta Wright won the top spot earlier this year after a six-month search that included feedback from parents, students and staff as well as other stakeholders.

“I’m looking forward to leading this district. We’re going to hit the ground running to learn, grow and develop together. Let’s get to work,” she said back in February when her hiring was announced.

Wright, a Florida native, most recently served as Detroit Public Schools deputy superintendent. The Detroit school district has 53,000 students and 7,200 employees.

Previously Wright worked for 25 years in Jacksonville with Duvall County Schools as a teacher, assistant principal, middle-and high-school principal, regional superintendent and ultimately chief of schools.

The former superintendent, Laura Mitchell, announced her departure last year after nearly three decades with the district.

