Couple opens toy store in memory of son who lost battle with cancer

HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - The owners of a brand new toy store in Hamilton say opening the business has been part of their grieving process.

The entire store, Oliver’s Toy Chest, is dedicated to the memory of their late son.

“He would think it was very cool... he would think it was really cool,” Samantha Schmidt said.

Oliver is the son of Samantha and David. Back in October, he lost his battle with Leukemia at the age of 10.

“He was the best kid in the world. He was my absolute best friend in the world. He was outgoing, energetic, full of life, he was smart. I could go on for days and days about Oliver,” David said.

Now the family has gone months and months without the boy that brought them constant joy but they’ve found new happiness in Oliver’s passion for toys.

It’s a passion cultivated while he was in the hospital receiving treatment.

“The store in-and-of itself was actually an idea that me and Oliver had. Mom had to run her business and we were there at the hospital alone and we had the idea to buy and resell,” David said.

The store is filled with a mix of the toys Oliver loved and toys his parents hope others can enjoy.

“I feel like this is a place for our family to come to, you know, feel closer to him. I feel like it’s a great place for us to all bond,” Samantha said.

“He would think it was amazing. if you wanted Oliver’s exact words he’d be like ‘this is dope.’ That would be Oliver’s exact words. He would love this. He’d want to be here all day everyday,” David said.

The grand opening will be on what would have been Oliver’s 11th birthday - May 3.

