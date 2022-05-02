Dillsboro man killed in single-vehicle crash

MILAN, Ind. (WXIX) - Indiana State Police-Versailles Post said a man was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Sunday night.

According to police, the crash happened on State Road 101 around 9:30 p.m.

The initial investigation by the Indiana State Police-Versailles Post Crash Reconstruction Team indicated that a white 2009 Honda CR-V, being driven by 41-year-old Philip Jerauld was traveling southbound on SR 101 near County Road 50 South in eastern Ripley County.

Jerauld lost control of the vehicle in a curve and left the roadway before striking an embankment and a tree.

Police said he was ejected from the vehicle during the crash and sustained fatal injuries.

Alcohol and drugs are not believed to be factors in the crash.

Investigators believe that speed was a factor in the crash.

The investigation is ongoing.

