E+O Kitchen manager organizes donation drive for women’s shelter

E+O Kitchen manager organizes drive for women's shelter
By Morgan Parrish
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 12:06 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -The manager of E+O Kitchen is partnering with the City Club Apartments for a donation drive that will benefit a local women’s shelter.

Tyshon Holden has over 3,000 articles of clothing, accessories, feminine products, and more to give to the Esther Marie Hatton Center located on Reading Road.

Rebecca Ratliff with the City Club Apartments partnered with Holden to help make the drive happen.

“We are just wrapping up our drive here, and the response has been nothing short of amazing, Holden said. “I was actually doing the donation drive on my own, and my unit joined forces with Rebecca here at City Club, and from that moment on, it just kind of blossomed into something magical here. Just having her by my side and having someone who could stand with me as I take my step forward, she can take her step forward, and now we’re marching together. So it’s been something incredible.”

Holden hosted a coat drive during the holiday season, where he passed out 1,000 items to those experiencing homelessness in the city.

“I really have a soft spot for those who don’t have a voice to speak out. Rebecca and I, we’ve talked about it, just being that voice for those who feel unheard. There’s a lot of communities here in Cincinnati who just need someone to lean on,” Holden said. “We’ve reached a point where ‘why not us?’ I can’t sit back any longer. As long as I’m here in Cincinnati and alive, this is what I want to do, and this is what I will do.”

Those who would like to donate can still do so at the City Club Apartments located at 309 Vine St, Cincinnati, OH 45202.

Ratliff says that they will be dropping off the items Wednesday at noon.

