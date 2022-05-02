How to make Mexican street corn salad from Gramma Debbie’s Kitchen

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Cinco de Mayo is Thursday and what better way to celebrate the holiday than with a Mexican street corn salad (elote) from Gramma Debbie’s Kitchen.

Ingredients

Two tablespoons of Crema Mexicano , or Sour Cream

One fourth of a cup of mayonnaise

One whole Lime, zested and quartered

Directions

Saute corn in a hot skillet with a touch of your favorite cooking oil.

It’s OK if it gets a little browned!

Do a fine chop on your cilantro. Thin slice the green onion, the white part and as much of the green as is usable.

Wearing gloves, split the jalapeno lengthwise. If you like things really spicy hot, leave the seeds in. If not, scrape them out and discard. Slice the Pepper as thin as you can.

Blend the mayo, Crema Mexicano with the spice blend and the lime zest.

Remove the skillet from the heat. Add the chopped onion, herbs and jalapeno, squeeze the juice from the lime quarters, stir to combine.