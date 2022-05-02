How to make Mexican street corn salad from Gramma Debbie’s Kitchen
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Cinco de Mayo is Thursday and what better way to celebrate the holiday than with a Mexican street corn salad (elote) from Gramma Debbie’s Kitchen.
Ingredients
- Three cups Corn Kernels
- Half a bunch Fresh Cilantro, fine chopped
- Three stalks Green Onions, sliced thin
- One small Red Pepper, chopped small
- One whole Lime, zested and quartered
- One fourth of a cup of mayonnaise
- Two tablespoons of Crema Mexicano , or Sour Cream
- One tablespoon of Col De’s Elote Spice Blend
- One teaspoon of Citric Acid,
- One teaspoon of salt,
- One teaspoon of black pepper
- A half a teaspoon of paprika
- A half a teaspoon of chili Powder
- One cup Quesa fresca, crumbled
Directions
- Saute corn in a hot skillet with a touch of your favorite cooking oil.
- It’s OK if it gets a little browned!
- Do a fine chop on your cilantro. Thin slice the green onion, the white part and as much of the green as is usable.
- Wearing gloves, split the jalapeno lengthwise. If you like things really spicy hot, leave the seeds in. If not, scrape them out and discard. Slice the Pepper as thin as you can.
- Blend the mayo, Crema Mexicano with the spice blend and the lime zest.
- Remove the skillet from the heat. Add the chopped onion, herbs and jalapeno, squeeze the juice from the lime quarters, stir to combine.
- Transfer to a bowl and mix in the dressing. Toss with the crumbled cheese and serve.
