Ickey Woods hosts golf tournament fundraiser in honor of late son

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Former Bengals player Ickey Woods is hosting a golf tournament fundraiser for his late son, Javonte Woods.

Javonte, 16, died in 2010 after suffering from an asthma attack.

The event, Fairways for Airways, is held at the Heritage Club in Mason.

Fairways for Airways is to help educate the public about asthma and to help raise money for the Javonte Woods Foundation, which helps patients with the disease.

Ickey Woods in Mason this morning raising money for asthma research and education through the Jovante Woods Foundation. LIVE at the Fairways for Airways event on the Morning Xtra @fox19 pic.twitter.com/I85cl0kD3g — Drew Amman (@DrewAmman) May 2, 2022

According to officials with the foundation, there will also be golf-based contests, cocktail reception, dinner, awards, and an auction.

Bengals players will be at the event, as well as some other celebrities.

The field will be limited to 120 participants or 24 teams due to Covid-19.

Fairways for Airways tournament began at 8 a.m., and the shotgun starts at 10 a.m.

