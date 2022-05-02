Last day for early voting in Ohio’s May primary

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Early voting ends Monday for Ohio’s May primary on Tuesday.

Polls in Hamilton County are open until 2 p.m. Monday for in-person voting.

The primary election will be Tuesday despite all the fighting and confusion over redistricting maps.

Polls will be open 6:30 a.m. - 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

As a result of the ongoing dispute, three sets of races are not on the primary ballot: Ohio House, Ohio Senate and State Central Committee.

A second primary date will be set for these races sometime later this year before the Nov. 8 general election.

The races you can vote on now include U.S. Congress, Senator, Governor, State Attorney General, State Auditor, Secretary of State, State Treasurer, judicial candidates, local candidates and issues.

Here is a list of the candidates in Hamilton County.

Find your local candidates at your local county board of election’s website or the Secretary of State’s.

You also can vote by mail via absentee ballot.

If mailed, absentee ballots must be postmarked by the day before the election in order to be counted. You can also return your absentee ballot in-person to your county board of elections before the close of the polls at 7:30 p.m. on Election Day.

Ohio voters will have a total of nearly 200 hours of early voting this primary season, according to Secretary of State Frank LaRose.

Ohio is one of 22 states that allow voting on a Saturday and one of just six states that allow early voting on a Sunday.

IMPORTANT DATES

MAY

May 2: Mailed absentee ballots must be postmarked by this date

May 3: Primary Election: Polls are open from 6:30 a.m. - 7:30 p.m.

May 3: Absentee Ballots May Be Returned by Mail or Personally Delivered to Your County Board of Elections. If Not Returned by Mail, Absentee Ballots Must Be Received by Your Board of Elections by 7:30 p.m.

May 13: Last day for boards to receive mail-in ballots that have been postmarked on or before May 2.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.