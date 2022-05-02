Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

At least 20 horses killed in Kentucky barn fire

At least 20 horses dead in Scott Co. barn fire
By Emily Van de Riet and Jeremy Tombs
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 1:55 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT/Gray News) – At least 20 horses were killed in a Kentucky barn fire over the weekend.

Firefighters confirmed that a barn at Brannon Stables in Scott County – just north of Lexington – caught fire early Sunday morning.

Crews said the barn was completely burned to the ground by the time they arrived. All the horses inside the barn died.

Officials said they are still investigating what caused the fire.

As friends and riders from the farm pour in their support, a GoFundMe has already raised more than $61,000 as of Monday afternoon, with all donations set to help Brannon Stables in their rebuilding efforts.

Copyright 2022 WKYT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Goshen School Board president resigns; confronted by 'predator catchers' in IN
Text messages show school board’s reaction to president appearing in child sex sting video
A teen driver caused a fiery crash that hospitalized her, another teen and two adults late...
Teen driver at fault in fiery crash that sends 4 to hospital: OSP
Isaac Dial, 21, and Michaela Dial, 26, were arrested Saturday night.
Man, woman arrested for active shooter texts during UC graduation
Police are on scene investigating an armed robbery at a methadone clinic and drug addiction...
Methadone clinic robbed at gunpoint in West Chester
Grace McCarron wins the women's race in the Flying Pig Marathon.
Zac Holtkamp, Grace McCarron win Flying Pig Marathon

Latest News

FILE - First lady Jill Biden speaks during the 2022 National and State Teachers of the Year...
Jill Biden: Resilience of Ukrainian refugees ‘inspires me’
Rep. Ronny Jackson, R-Texas, questions Secretary of State Antony Blinken during a House Foreign...
Jan. 6 panel wants answers from 3 GOP lawmakers
A fired Philadelphia police officer has been charged with murder in the shooting of a fleeing...
Fired officer charged with murder in shooting of 12-year-old
Adam Kordes
Westwood man accused of drugging his ‘emotional support’ monkey seeks animal’s return
The investigation has been underway since early last year, and Fulton County District Attorney...
Trump election probe special grand jury selected in Atlanta